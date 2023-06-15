FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Grupo Frontera will be performing in Fresno on Thursday.

The band from Texas Valley with Mexican roots from Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas are known for their hit songs including ‘No Se Va’, ‘Un x100to’ featuring Bad Bunny, and ‘Bebe Dame’ featuring Fuerza Regida.

The concert is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. at Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre. Tickets for the show are still on sale now, you can view them by clicking here.

If you aren’t able to snag a ticket, don’t worry! There are still a few concerts scheduled in California for their tour here.