FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The average gasoline prices in Fresno have fallen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.64 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 364 stations in Fresno.

Prices in Fresno are 33.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fresno was priced at $4.05 a gallon on Sunday, meanwhile the most expensive was $5.19 a gallon.

To see how gas is continuing to decrease, visit Gasbuddy’s website.