MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer with the Madera Police Department helped a resident to change her tire following a hit-and-run, police said Tuesday.

According to a social media post by the City of Madera Police Department, officers responded to a hit-and-run traffic collision during a shift.

Officers say the hit-and-run left the female resident stranded since the collision left her rental vehicle with a flat tire.

One of the officers determined the victim had suffered a string of bad luck, and he was determined to end the streak of it by changing her tire for her.

“While Officer Amezola is not a member of the Madera Speedway Pit Crew, he was determined to end the streak of bad luck for the motorist and changed her tire for her,” reads the social media post.