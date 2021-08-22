Detectives struggle for leads looking for missing Auberry woman

AUBERRY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives say they’re struggling for leads as they search for a woman who has been missing for over two weeks, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say, Bessie Walker, 27, has been missing since Aug. 4 and was last seen near the Mono Wind Casino in Auberry.

Deputies say a missing persons report was filed by Walker’s family on Aug. 8 and detectives have been working non-stop on the case ever since.

Walker is described by detectives as being Native American, 5-feet-6 inches tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink dress and sandals.

According to deputies, Walker has a tattoo of a crown on her right hand and a chest tattoo of the name “Charles Alex Riley.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Oscar Iniguez at (559) 600-8144.