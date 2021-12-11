Detectives searching for answers in ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Fresno woman, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are searching for a woman whose disappearance is being described as “suspicious” by investigators, according to Fresno County sheriff officials.

Deputies say 30-year-old Missy Hernandez, aka, Missy Perez was last seen in the Fresno area on Dec. 7, 2021.

Authorities say Hernandez used to live in the Los Angeles area and is known to travel back and forth from LA to Fresno.

Officials describe her as 5’5″, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown/black hair. Officials also say she has several tattoos on her arms and legs.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Gary Haslam with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department at (559) 367-4734, (559) 600-8209 or the dispatch center at (559) 600-3111.

According to deputies, investigators are unable to elaborate further on why they believe Hernandez’s disappearance is suspicious at this time.