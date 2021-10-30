Detectives searching for 11-year-old boy from Porterville

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are searching for an 11-year-old boy from Porterville who was last seen on Friday night, according to Tulare County sheriff officials.

Deputies say Jeremie Facio was last seen at his home in the 800 block of Reservation Road in Porterville around 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

Facio was last seen wearing a gray or black shirt with Harry Potter pajama bottoms and no shoes.

Officials say the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team has also been called to help find Facio.

Anyone wishing to provide information is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. Anonymous information can be sent through text or email at TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.