Detectives recover over 80 catalytic converters in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives recovered over 80 catalytic converters in northeast Fresno on Thursday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the catalytic converters were recovered thanks to a tip made by a community member who suspected someone had been buying and selling them.

On June 16 the Fresno Police Department shared a video on how the public can prevent catalytic converter theft.

Advice from the police department is:

  • Park your vehicle in a well-lit area, closest to the designated place you’re visiting.
  • Park your vehicle in a garage if one is accessible.
  • Consider engraving your VIN into your catalytic converter so it can be identified if stolen.
  • Do not approach or engage with someone if you witness them trying to steal a catalytic converter. Call 9-1-1 and use your phone to take video or pictures if it’s safe to do so.

