Detectives recover over 80 catalytic converters in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives recovered over 80 catalytic converters in northeast Fresno on Thursday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the catalytic converters were recovered thanks to a tip made by a community member who suspected someone had been buying and selling them.

On June 16 the Fresno Police Department shared a video on how the public can prevent catalytic converter theft.

Advice from the police department is: