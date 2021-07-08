Detectives recover over 80 catalytic converters in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives recovered over 80 catalytic converters in northeast Fresno on Thursday, according to the Fresno Police Department.
Police say the catalytic converters were recovered thanks to a tip made by a community member who suspected someone had been buying and selling them.
On June 16 the Fresno Police Department shared a video on how the public can prevent catalytic converter theft.
Advice from the police department is:
- Park your vehicle in a well-lit area, closest to the designated place you’re visiting.
- Park your vehicle in a garage if one is accessible.
- Consider engraving your VIN into your catalytic converter so it can be identified if stolen.
- Do not approach or engage with someone if you witness them trying to steal a catalytic converter. Call 9-1-1 and use your phone to take video or pictures if it’s safe to do so.