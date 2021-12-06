Detectives need help identifying two suspects in multiple armed robberies in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying two armed robbery suspects.

On Sunday, police responded to a call about a robbery at Bag-O-Bag on East Olive Avenue. According to authorities, one of the suspects walked behind the register counter and pulled a gun out of his waistband and demanded money from the register. Both suspects took off on foot following the robbery.

About an hour later, police received another call about several alarms going off at the 7-Eleven at 1629 East Ashlan Avenue. According to police, the suspects once again went behind the counter pulled a gun out of their waistband and demanded money.

Officers have described one of the suspects as a man between the ages of 15-25, 5’7″ tall, 150 pounds, and was wearing a gray hooded sweater with “Staple Landscapes” on the front in black letter, blue jeans, black shoes, and a white surgical mask.

The second suspect is described as around the same age, 5’6″ tall, 150 pounds, and was wearing a black hooded sweater with ‘SF” on the front, black pants with “Hurley” on the side, and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding the suspects, please contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.