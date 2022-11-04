FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they are working to identify catalytic converter thieves.

According to deputies, on October 22 at around 4:00 a.m., a theft of a catalytic converter took place on a 2006 Honda Accord parked in a driveway along West Fremont Avenue, near Herndon and Palm in Fresno.

A surveillance camera recorded two men wearing surgical masks using a jack to lift the car and a drill to loosen the parts underneath, say deputies. The suspects left the home and then returned around 5:30 a.m. One of the men was now wearing a ski mask to cover his face. Investigators say the suspects used an electronic reciprocating saw to remove the catalytic converter before fleeing in a light-colored minivan.

Photos provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say anyone with information about anyone involved in this case is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.