FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they are working to identify catalytic converter thieves.
According to deputies, on October 22 at around 4:00 a.m., a theft of a catalytic converter took place on a 2006 Honda Accord parked in a driveway along West Fremont Avenue, near Herndon and Palm in Fresno.
A surveillance camera recorded two men wearing surgical masks using a jack to lift the car and a drill to loosen the parts underneath, say deputies. The suspects left the home and then returned around 5:30 a.m. One of the men was now wearing a ski mask to cover his face. Investigators say the suspects used an electronic reciprocating saw to remove the catalytic converter before fleeing in a light-colored minivan.
Deputies say anyone with information about anyone involved in this case is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.