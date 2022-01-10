Detectives investigating woman’s death, first homicide of 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are looking for people with information on the death of a 40-year-old woman found shot in southwest Fresno early Saturday morning.

Homicide detectives say that around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to reports of an unresponsive woman on the side of the road near the intersection of Olive and Marks avenue.

Fresno police officers later identified the woman as Mayra Barajas, 40.

A Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol and saw Barajas on the ground on the side of the road. When the deputy checked on her, Barajas was unresponsive. Barajas was transported to a local hospital where she later died, according to officers.

Barajas’ death represents the first homicide of 2022 in the city of Fresno.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.