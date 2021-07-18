Detectives investigating homicide in Madera County

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Sunday morning, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot wound victim in the 35000 block of Wells Road in Coarsegold just before 11:30 a.m.

After arriving in the area, deputies say they found a man in the area who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death as a homicide.

Deputies say additional information will be released when confirmed by officials.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.