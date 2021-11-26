Detectives investigate after 13-year-old boy shot in Cutler, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot on Friday night, according to Tulare County Sheriff officials.

Deputies responded to a call on the 40000 block of Orosi Drive in Cutler around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

As deputies were investigating the scene, officials say a 13-year-old boy was dropped off at a local hospital. According to authorities, the boy was then life-flighted to another area hospital for his injuries.

Detectives are still on scene investigating and anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.