Detectives identify victim from Malaga shooting

MALAGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have identified a man killed in a shooting that happened in Malaga on Friday.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Javier Fernandez of Malaga was the victim of the shooting that happened Friday morning.

Just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers received a call of shots fired in front of a home on the 3000 block of east Olney Avenue in Malaga.

Homicide detectives say during their investigation, surveillance video was collected in the area that shows Fernandez was in a vehicle when he was shot and then got out and collapsed on the street.

Deputies say they found Fernandez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene and after being transported to Community Regional Medical Center was pronounced dead.

Detectives say they identified the suspect vehicle as a silver Honda CR-V and shortly before 1:00 p.m. a matching vehicle was found burned near Jensen and Cedar avenues.

The suspect vehicle was also reported stolen earlier on Friday, according to deputies.