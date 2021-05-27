Detectives identify Old Town Clovis double homicide suspect



CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE)- Clovis Police detectives have identified a suspect in the shooting deaths of two people at the Palace Bar in Old Town Clovis.

Detectives say 25-year-old Eddie Cordero, a Fresno resident, entered the Palace Bar at 446 Clovis Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning May 22, and immediately began shooting.

According to police, Cordero shot three people resulting in the death of two people. Detectives believe the two deceased victims were targeted by Cordero due to a disagreement in the bar a few

hours prior.

Cordero still has yet to be located. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.

