Detectives hope public can shed light on Fresno County murder nearly 12 years later

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can help to shed light on a nearly 12-year-old murder investigation.

On May 1, 2009, Michael Simpson was in the area of Bishop and Shields Avenues in Fresno County. Deputies say sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., Simpson was shot to death.

Detectives believe that someone knows who killed Michael Simpson, and are hoping that resurfacing the story will encourage someone to give deputies the information they need to solve the case.

Simpson’s vehicle was a teal green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe with thin purple pinstripe designs. Stickers with the words “planet audio” and “dynamite” adorned the side-rear and rear windows of the SUV.

Photo of Michael Simpson’s SUV provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

On Thursday some of Simpson’s family members will speak about the case including his daughter who was 10 years old at the time of his murder.