Detectives believe Tranquillity shooting that killed one was self-defense

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators believe a Wednesday shooting that killed a man in Tranquillity was self-defense.

Mark Castro, 27 of San Joaquin, was shot and killed Wednesday after detectives believe he had forced his way into a trailer and was confronted by the homeowner. Investigators say the homeowner told Castro to leave and instead of complying, Castro “presented a threat to the homeowner.”

Around 1:45 p.m., deputies were called out to a home near Lincoln and James avenues for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Castro suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a trailer on the property. Deputies say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Frank Perez at (559) 600-8207.