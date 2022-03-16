POSEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who broke into a home in Posey Monday morning.

Pictured: security footage of Posey Thieves, Courtesy Tulare County Sherriff’s Office

Deputies were called around 1:30 a.m. to the 44100 block of Sugarloaf Road for a theft in progress.

Deputies said during their investigation, they learned that two men pulled in front of the property in an SUV. The men then climbed over the gate and removed a cast-iron stove that is worth $950, according to officials. Deputies said they believe the men were armed.

If you have information about the case you are asked to call Deputy Haro, and Sergent O’Neill with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218 (24 hours), or the Tip Now Line at (559) 725-4194, or by e-mail at tcso@tipnow.com.