Detectives ask for help identifying people who may have information on August homicide in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police are asking for help in identifying the three pictured individuals who they believe might have information related to the shooting death of Armando Perez Garcia, 37, in August.

On Aug. 26, officers say Garcia was found inside his vehicle in the area of the 3100 block of E. Platt Avenue. They responded to a ShotSpotter call and discovered him at the scene. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police ask anyone with information identifying the people in the image above, or anyone with information on the homicide to contact Fresno Police Department homicide Detective Manny Romero at (559) 621-2451 or Detective Eden Cerda at (559) 621-2446 regarding case number 21046535.