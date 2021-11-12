Despite decrease in COVID hospitalizations, Central Valley hospitals are packed full

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE)- Despite the recent decrease in COVID-related hospitalizations in Tulare and Fresno County over the last week, officials say hospitals are still packed.

Since November 3, COVID-related hospitalizations in Fresno county are down 11%.

Since November 2, COVID-related hospitalizations decreased by nearly 14%.

“It is great to see those COVID numbers going down a little bit but unfortunately there is a lot of other sick people,” said Central California Emergency Medical Services Coordinator Dale Dotson.

Chief Medical Officer Walter Egerton said the COVID cases at St. Agnes are severe.

“The patients that we are seeing are sick,” said Egerton. “They are sick. We have a significant number of COVID patients that are requiring intensive care.”

Dotson says even though the number of people with COVID being treated in hospitals is going down, the number of non-COVID hospitalizations is up.

A couple of weeks ago, Tulare, Kern, and Fresno Counties reinstated assess and refer for ambulances due to the high number of hospitalizations.

The policy has EMTs assess each patient and will turn people away if they determine the call is not an emergency.

“I don’t see us changing the policy,” said Dotson. “At least right now. We will continue to re-evaluate it again the first part of next week and see where we are at.”

On November 3, Kaweah Health in Visalia called a code triage, which essentially declares an internal disaster due to the high number of patients waiting for a bed.

On the 5th it was called off. Kaweah Health Nursing Department Vice President Keri Noeski said the hospital is still operating at about 101% capacity.

“Resources are stretched very thin,” said Noeski. “While I know that people don’t see it in their day to day like we do, it is a reality for people who want to access healthcare that the more patients that we have in the hospital with COVID, the harder it will be for the people to access healthcare.”

The state has supplied several valley hospitals with additional staff to help with the surge and has extended those contracts until the end of November.

Official advice patients that are turned away from the ambulances to call back if conditions worsen and they will be reassessed.