FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Discovery Center is asking for help locating their beloved tortoise.

The Center says they recently had a break in and one of their desert tortoises was taken from the facility. The tortoise has an injured shell and needs special care and attention.





Photos Courtsey: Priscilla Mendoza

If you have any information email the Discovery Center at museumdesk@fresnodiscoverycenter.org or call 559-251-5533.