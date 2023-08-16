FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As part of his presidential campaign tour, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is making his second stop in the Central Valley – this time in Fresno.

Officials with the DeSantis campaign say he will be stopping in Fresno on Thursday, September 28 for a luncheon round table.

The VIP reception is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. with a luncheon roundtable following at 1:00 p.m.

General luncheon tickets are $1,500. Host committee tickets which include two tickets are $3,300. Event co-chair tickets which include four tickets and preferred seating are $6,600 and event chair tickets which include six tickets and a reserved table are $11,600.

Anyone who wants to RSVP to the event is asked to email Ann Cramer at ann@anncramerassociates.com or by calling 916-939-5098.