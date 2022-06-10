FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback and Valley Children’s ambassador Derek Carr introduces a newly-renovated playground.

The ribbon-cutting on the south lawn of the hospital will represent the first phase of the playground renovation.

“Ya’ll have no idea what you have done for me,” Carr said. “Every morning I wake up and I see Dallas, y’know, eight years old. Last night, don’t tell anybody, but he was helping me drive the RV down here from Las Vegas. Gotta learn at some point.”

Carr, who was Fresno State’s quarterback from 2009 to 2013, is a longtime supporter of Valley Children’s hospital, where he and his wife Heather established DC4Kids in 2015 after the birth of their first son, Dallas, who battled a life-threatening intestinal problem.

“I wake up every morning and I don’t ever take it for granted what the team did here to help save my son’s life,” Carr explains. “I see his face I’m reminded every day just how thankful we are for the people here taking care of children — taking care of families.”

“I’m very excited for these kids, it’s going to be a great day — it’s gonna be a great time,” Carr said I’m glad they’ll have somewhere safe to play, so God bless and go Raiders.”