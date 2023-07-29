PIXLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of three people about to rob a convenience store was nabbed overnight by a sheriff’s deputy, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies were dispatched to the Shell gas station in the 500 block of East Terra Bella Avenue after it was reported that three masked people entered the market.

Image courtesy Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office says one of its deputies was in the area at the time of the call and was able to respond before the suspects were able to rob the store.

Investigators say all three suspects took off running, but they were able to catch a male juvenile they believe was involved and take him into custody.

Detectives have taken over the investigation and note that no injuries were reported during the incident.

The sheriff’s office has not yet provided outstanding suspect descriptions or disclosed whether or not the suspects were armed.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.