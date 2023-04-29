WINTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon left both a deputy and a suspect injured, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the shooting occurred at the corner of Suzie Street and Walnut Avenue in Winton.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy is receiving treatment at an area hospital, and also says the condition of the suspect is currently unknown.

Law enforcement is asking the public to stay clear of the area as they conduct their investigation.

This is a developing story.