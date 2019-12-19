Breaking News
House majority votes to impeach President Trump for abuse of power

Deputy shot at while responding to a call; one person is in custody

Local News

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A man is in custody after a Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot, but deputies are yet to announce if that man is the shooter.

The incident began shortly after midnight Wednesday, near Olive Avenue and Yamato Road, in Livingston. The Sheriff’s office says the deputy responded to a disturbance on the 7000 block of Yamato Road.

“When the deputy arrived he began taking shots from an unknown caliber weapon. He exited his vehicle and was able to return fire, however, we don’t know if anyone was injured,” says Deputy Daryl Allen with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy was by himself when he responded and that multiple shots were fired between him and the suspect. Eyewitness News understands deputies have someone in custody and recovered a weapon.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. 

The shooting remains under investigation.

