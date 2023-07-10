FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy helped multiple puppies that were on the side of the road near Raisin City.

The Sheriff’s office says around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Jonathan Davis was dispatched to a call on South Avenue between Bryan and Hayes avenues for puppies on the side of the road.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say Deputy Davis, who is not a K-9 handler, rounded up the three pups and convinced them to take a ride in his patrol vehicle. Deputy Davis transported them to Fresno Humane Animal Services for safekeeping.

If you want to adopt the rescued dogs, you can reach out to Fresno Humane Animal Services by visiting its facility at 1510 W. Dan Ronquillo Drive in Fresno or calling 559-600-7387.