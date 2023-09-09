MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead and authorities have opened an investigation following a deputy-involved shooting near the town of Mariposa, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say they were dispatched to a call on Terrace View Road where they were told someone had been stabbed in the head with a knife.

Once they arrived to investigate they received a description of, and a location for, a possible suspect who fled the area on foot.

Investigators say they were able to locate the person described to them in the driveway of the Mariposa County Health and Human Services Agency office a short distance away.

Deputies say when they approached the man he immediately tried to attack a deputy with a knife, leading to the deputy-involved shooting.

The sheriff’s office confirms that all deputies involved in the shooting were immediately placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete. It also says that the Department of Justice’s Fresno division and the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office are currently conducting the crime scene investigation.