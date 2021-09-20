Deputy-involved shooting in Fresno leaves one injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot by Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies as they were responding to a call on Monday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Valentine near Belmont Avenue in west Fresno.

Deputies currently have the road blocked off as they continue their investigation into the night.

What led to the gunfire is still unclear, but the Sheriff’s Office says it started with a 9-1-1 call from someone saying a man with a knife was trying to hurt himself.

“Deputies arrived within ten minutes and had contact with the subject with a knife. Shortly after that, there was an officer-involved shooting and the subject was shot,” explained Lt. Brandon Pursell.

Lt. Pursell says the many people in and around the home at the time of the shooting are helping with the investigation.

“At this point, we don’t believe any deputies were injured but we believe we may have an additional victim from a knife wound,” said Pursell.

What led to the escalation and how many deputies opened fire is currently unclear.

“You know, it’s going to take time to unpack what exactly took place, what was the mindset of the subject with the knife, and that’s going to take place through numerous interviews,” explained Pursell.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office is also involved in the investigation, which is standard protocol anytime there’s an officer shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man is expected to survive his injuries.