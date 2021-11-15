Deputy hospitalized following possible fentanyl exposure in Tulare County, officials say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy was hospitalized after they were possibly exposed to fentanyl while searching a suspect on Monday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:30 p.m., deputies were called out to Linnel Camp in Farmersville to check on the welfare of a woman after she called the sheriff’s office dispatch line.

While investigating, the Sheriff’s Office says deputies learned the woman had an outstanding warrant out for her arrest.

  • Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

As deputies searched her, officials say they spotted a white substance on her.

Moments later, a deputy who had searched the woman reportedly began to feel sick and was showing symptoms of possible fentanyl exposure.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and no other details have been provided about their condition at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com