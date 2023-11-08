FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Schmidt, who was charged with battery in September is currently not working on any enforcement assignments. It comes after Schmidt was ordered by a judge to 12 weeks of anger management earlier this month in Fresno County Superior Court.

The charging documents name the victim – which matches the name of another member of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say Schmidt has been a deputy with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office since 1997 and has served as the president of the Fresno Deputy Sheriff’s Association since 2008.

According to Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni, Schmidt is limited to performing his duties as the president of the Fresno Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

“The Sheriff’s Office takes these allegations seriously and has taken measures to ensure there is no contact between the involved parties in this case,” Zanoni says. “There have been employees in the past who were offered diversion type programs with anger management requirements for misdemeanor charges and they were allowed to continue working in various assignments.“

Sheriff Zanoni says there is an internal administrative investigation that is ongoing and he will not comment any further regarding this investigation because it is a confidential personnel matter.