Deputy dies after battle with COVID-19, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announces

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Frank Holguin, after he passed away Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He was 56-years-old.

Deputy Holguin’s career with the Sheriff’s Office began more than 20 years ago after he was hired in 2000. His first assignment was to the Bob Wiley Detention Facility.

During his time with the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Holguin also worked at facilities in Orosi, Tulare, and Pixley.

Deputy Holguin is survived by his wife Barbara, his daughter, his son, and his granddaughter.