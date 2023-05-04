FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy caught what looks to be a funnel cloud on video Thursday evening near the foothills of Fresno County.

KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist AJ Fox says the video was taken near Olive and McCall Avenues and that the rotation is clearly visible on the video.

Fox reassured that there was no threat as the cloud broke up towards the end of the video after about a minute.

Fox explains that this funnel cloud shows that when the conditions are right, you can have a funnel cloud or even a tornado anywhere, including the Central Valley.