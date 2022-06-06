FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The total number of people who have drowned in Fresno county lakes is now at six so far this year.

The summer season is already shaping up to be a busy one for officials.

Now, they’re training out on the water in hopes of never having to make another tragic recovery.

Throughout the entire season last year, only one person died the entire summer out on waterways in Fresno County.

“This weekend at Avocado Lake we had two drownings and right here as well, we had a near-drowning of a child,” said Sergeant Jeff Stricker of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Boat Team.

We now know the identities of the two people that drowned.

Two brothers, 25-year-old Silverio and 23-year-old Alvaro Calihua.

“We’ve already had about 5-6 drownings this year, and we’re only a week, week, and a half in,” Stricker said.

“Practicing on recoveries from the water. Pick-offs, maybe getting someone that is stranded on an island or something like that. Getting them out of the water,” said Stricker while explaining the training these crews were going through.

Deputies used a helicopter and several divers to act as victims that need recovery. Practicing for the real thing.

Media was allowed to shoot video from a distance, in the same boats that crews use to make sure those people can be rescued safely.

“People just need to remember moving water is incredibly dangerous. You don’t know what is in there, what’s under the water. Once you come out to a lake or a river, it is completely different,” he added.

Stricker urges people to be cautious around strong water currents like the ones on the south side of Lost Lake.

“Just seeing these people here, I start to get, anxious,” he said.

He advises to not only wear life vests when out on the water but to watch where you go and stay away from areas that officials know are dangerous.

“I look at it as when you make pasta when you drain the pasta, that’s exactly what this is. Those trees become strainers, and if you go into them, they’re going to hold you and the water will keep going. Typically, what you should do is when you come across a strainer is go over it, not under it, because you do not know what is under it,” Stricker added.

Fresno County deputies also encourage you to not swim while drinking alcohol, because it can lead to death.