PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog was rescued by deputies after it was seen being carried away in a canal near Porterville, announced the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

Deputies say around 1:00 p.m. Friday, they received a call about a dog being carried down the Friant-Kern Canal from Hwy 190 in Porterville.

With the help of the canal employees, deputies say they were able to save the dog and return him to the owner who lived nearby.

Photo Courtesy: The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents the currents are fast in both canals and rivers and animals, just like people, can get swept away very quickly in these environments.