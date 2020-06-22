Deputies throw Fresno WWII veteran a surprise 100th birthday party

Marshal Soria with Fresno County deputies.(Courtesy of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County deputies gave a World War II veteran a surprise 100th birthday party on Saturday.

About a dozen deputies visited Marshal Soria’s home to wish him a happy birthday and presented him with a card signed by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office gang enforcement unit, MAGEC, said spokesman Tony Botti. One of the deputies came up with the idea after seeing a recent news report on Soria.

The deputy, John Guzman, is a former Army soldier and so were many of the deputies who greeted Soria.

  • Deputy John Guzman with Marshal Soria. (Courtesy of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)
