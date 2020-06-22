Deputies throw Fresno WWII veteran a surprise 100th birthday party

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County deputies gave a World War II veteran a surprise 100th birthday party on Saturday.

About a dozen deputies visited Marshal Soria’s home to wish him a happy birthday and presented him with a card signed by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office gang enforcement unit, MAGEC, said spokesman Tony Botti. One of the deputies came up with the idea after seeing a recent news report on Soria.

The deputy, John Guzman, is a former Army soldier and so were many of the deputies who greeted Soria.

Deputy John Guzman with Marshal Soria. (Courtesy of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputy John Guzman with Marshal Soria. (Courtesy of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Marshal Soria with Fresno County deputies.(Courtesy of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.