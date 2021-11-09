Deputies surprise Fresno County boy with bike for his 7th birthday

Photo of deputies and Joseph Mejia provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office surprised an elementary school student in Del Rey for his birthday.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies celebrated Del Rey Elementary student Joseph Mejia’s 7th birthday by gifting him a new bicycle and some toys.

Although the Sheriff’s Office says Mejia’s family had previous encounters with law enforcement, he continues to have respect and deep appreciation for officers and deputies.

“He hasn’t had the most pleasant experiences with law enforcement as officers and deputies tend to show up when someone in his family is getting into trouble,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

After learning how meaningful a positive visit from law enforcement would be for Mejia, deputies worked with the Sheriff’s Foundation for Public Safety to set up a visit at his school to surprise him for his birthday.

Deputies also made the day special for some of Mejia’s classmates by passing out books.

“We too love positive contacts. Thanks for making our day Joseph and the rest of Del Rey Elementary,” the Sheriff’s Office said about the experience.