YOKUTS VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been airlifted to an area hospital after being shot by deputies, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says.

Around 2:45 p.m. Saturday deputies shot at, and struck, a suspect near Mistletoe Lane and Ennis Road.

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released what led up to the encounter between the man and law enforcement, but does report that no deputies were injured.

The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

The roadway is closed at this time as an investigation is underway.

Stay with www.yourcentralvalley.com for the latest.