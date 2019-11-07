Deputies seek public’s help on finding suspect wanted for series of NW Fresno home burglaries

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Deputies are seeking the public’s help to find a suspect connected to a series of northwest Fresno home burglaries.

The suspect, identified as Christian Reyes, 21, is known to hang out in the Pinedale area and along the San Joaquin riverbank.

Reyes is connected to burglaries that occurred in August and September at a home near Fruit and Sierra avenues and the other near Bullard Avenue and Van Ness Boulevard, said Toni Botti, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman.

In both cases, he broke into the garage and stole a vehicle parked inside. Authorities were able to recover both vehicles.

Reyes is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that says, “RIP Gene.”

Anyone with information on Reyes’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Garrett Majors at 559-600-8711.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.