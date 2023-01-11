FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are actively seeking information regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of 31-year-old Brittany Monique Degrise.

Deputies say around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a call of a woman found lying on the side of the road next to a grape vineyard on south Orange Avenue, between Manning and Dinuba avenues in Fresno.

Degrise was pronounced dead at the scene and officials say her injuries were consistent with homicide.

Investigators learned Degrise was estranged from her family and a transient of Fresno, known to frequent the area of Tulare and First streets.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding anyone who may have known or last seen Degrise.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Fresno County Sheriff Detectives at (559) 600-8204.