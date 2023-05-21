FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There is a sad update to the search for two children authorities are searching for in the Kings River.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office confirms that its deputies have located the 8-year-old girl in the water below Pine Flat Dam, and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says its deputies received a 9-1-1 call just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday, reporting that a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old child had been swept away down the Kings River, just below Pine Flat Dam.

Search And Rescue (SAR) crews are still looking for the 4-year-old boy and plan to continue to look for him throughout the night.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Brandon Pursell says the team will continue to use every single resource at their disposal as the search continues. Currently, crews are using drones and multiple helicopters overhead.

Search teams plan to leave their boats in the water for as long as is safe Sunday, and will then switch to driving the roads in their patrol vehicles, checking the river banks on foot, and utilizing FLIR technology after the sun goes down.

SAR teams will also go back Monday to continue to look for the toddler if he is not located Sunday.

Lt. Pursell says the family was having an outing at the river, and were somewhere they should not have been when the children were swept away in the Kings River.

He wants to remind citizens that unsafe waterways are closed for a reason and says “today’s tragedy was 100% preventable.”

Pursell says the water in the Kings River is icy and cold as it is snow melt, and it is currently flowing at 13,000 Cubic Feet per Second (CFS), making it even difficult for an adult to manage.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area while they conduct their search.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.