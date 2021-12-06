Deputies searching for two men accused of armed robbery at gas station in Tulare County

Photo of the scene outside of a gas station in Delano. (Photo: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search is underway for two armed men accused of robbing a gas station on Monday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:30 p.m, deputies were called to a gas station near Highway 99 in Delano for a report of an armed robbery.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly learned that two men armed with guns had entered the store and demanded money from the store clerk.

The Sheriff’s Office says the men grabbed the money from the register and left the store.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

A description of the suspects has not been provided by authorities at this time.

Deputies have taped off the store as the investigation into the robbery continues.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488.