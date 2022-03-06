TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are searching for a woman who they say has been named as a ‘person of interest’ in a homicide on Sunday evening, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5:00 p.m., deputies responded to a home near Road 130 and Bardsley Avenue to perform a wellfare check.

When deputies arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Waine Ince dead inside of the home. No other details about his death have been released by authorities at this time.

While investigating, deputies say they identified 52-year-old Pennie Marie Ince, who also goes by Pennie Marie Henson, as a person of interest in Randal’s death.

Detectives believe Pennie is driving a gold 2001 GMC Yukon, with a California license plate of #7CUH046. Officals say she is possibly on her way to Fresno County.

Pennie is described as 5’4” tall, 125 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218