Deputies searching for missing person in Tulare County canal, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are searching for a missing person in a Tulare County canal on Thursday morning, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Officials say early this morning, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was asked to help the Porterville Police Department search for a missing person.

Photo Courtesy Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

According to deputies, Porterville police officers received a call from CHP stating they had found the missing person’s car near the area of Avenue 182 and Road 232 near the Friant-Kern Canal near Lindsay.

Authorities say Dive Team members are currently searching the canal for the missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.