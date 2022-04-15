FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A “silver alert” has been issued for a man in Fresno, deputies say.

Deputies are searching for Stanley Gentry, 70. He was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday walking in a neighborhood near Shields and Maple Avenues. Gentry suffers from schizophrenia, and deputies say he needs medication, adding that it’s critical that he be found as soon as possible.

Gentry is described as 6’4″ tall, weighing 230 lbs with green eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on Gentry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at (559) 600-3111.