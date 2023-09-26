TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for a hunter who went missing Sunday morning near California Hot Springs continues, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Deputies say the 75-year-old hunter who went missing Sunday morning near California Hot Springs is now being considered a missing person.

According to sheriff’s officials, Juan Duron Velasquez was last seen around 7 a.m. Sunday hunting in the Parker Meadow area northeast of California Hot Springs. He was last seen wearing an orange knit cap, a camouflage jacket, and pants.

Deputies say he is described as 5’10” and weighs about 200 pounds. Velasquez does not have any known major medical conditions or mental health issues.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about Velasquez to contact them at (559) 733-6218.