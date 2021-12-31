Deputies searching for missing ‘at risk’ woman in Fresno County, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are asking the public for help in finding a missing “at-risk” woman in Fresno County, according to Fresno County sheriff officials.

Officials say 64-year-old Rosa Muratalla was last seen on Thursday near Dennis and Paloma avenues in Laton.

Authorities say Muratalla was from out of town and visiting family in Laton.

According to deputies, she is not familiar with the area and has also been showing signs of dementia.

Officials say deputies and volunteers with the department’s Search and Rescue Mounted Posse are currently searching through the surrounding areas for her.

Authorities describe Muratalla as 4’10”, 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. According to deputies, she was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants and tennis shoes.

She also wears glasses and was seen carrying a turquoise blanket and dark-colored handbag when she was last seen, officials say.

Fresno County sheriff deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s department at (559) 600-3111.