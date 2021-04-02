Deputies searching for at-risk missing woman in Tulare County

Isle Pech, 86, was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 2 in the community of Pine Flat. (Photo: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

PINE FLAT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in bringing a missing elderly woman back home safely.

The Sheriff’s Office says 86-year-old Isle Pech was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 2 near the intersection of Rocking K and Flying T in Pine Flat.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Isle Pech, pleace call Detective Brad McLean at (559) 733-6218.

You can also give your tip by calling (559) 725-4194, or by sending an email to tcso@tipnow.com.