Deputies searching for at-risk missing man in Madera County

Photo of Joseph Dauderman provided by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for an ‘at-risk’ man who was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon in Madera County.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Joseph Dauderman around 1:00 p.m. as he was leaving his home near Road 37 and Avenue 12 1/2. Officials say Dauderman is considered an ‘at-risk’ missing person because he has Down Syndrome.

Dauderman is reportedly known to walk away from his home, sometimes wandering into nearby orchards.

Deputies describe Dauderman as 6’2″, 162 lbs, bald, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black-colored face mask, a dark-colored rain jacket, and a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Dauderman’s whereabouts is asked to the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.