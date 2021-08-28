Deputies searching for at-risk missing man, asking public for help

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating an at-risk man who was reported missing from his home on Saturday.

Deputies say Roque “Rocky” Granados, 68, was last seen on Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m. in the area of East Ashlan and North Manila avenues in the Tarpey Village neighborhood.

According to officials, Granados suffers from a medical condition and needs his medications to help him cope with his condition.

Deputies say Granados is a Spanish speaker who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has black/gray short hair and a mustache.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a Chevy bow tie logo, blue jeans and black/red shoes.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Granados is known to walk the areas of Clovis and Ashlan avenues and is also known to frequent areas such as Old Town Clovis, Woodward Park and the Ashlan and Marks avenue areas.

Residents with surveillance cameras in these locations are being asked by deputies to please check them for any signs of Granados.

Officials are also asking people in these areas to walk around their property and check for any clues that may lead to Granados.

According to deputies, many people who go missing often ask passing motorists for rides. Officials are asking anyone who may have been approached to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department right away at (559) 600-3111.