Deputies searching for 69-year-old man missing in Merced County, officials say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies have announced on Wednesday that Olivarez has been located and is safe.

Original Story:

Deputies are searching for a 69-year-old man who went missing on Tuesday in Merced County, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Authorities say Baltazar Olivarez was last seen on Tuesday around 1:00 p.m. in Delhi before traveling to Turlock for a smog check on his vehicle.

Officials say around 7:15 p.m., Olivarez called his family and said he was lost on a canal bank in the Merced area.

Deputies say Olivarez drives a white 1998 Ford Explorer with a California license plate: 7DWV179.

Authorities say Olivarez is 5’5″, weighs around 170 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. Deputies believe he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

According to officials, deputies are currently out searching for Olivarez. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Ramirez at (209) 385-7383 or the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385-7445.